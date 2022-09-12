JEFFERSON CITY - A school bus operating for Jefferson City High School crashed through a parking lot Monday afternoon, resulting in nine injured students.
According to a crash report from Jefferson City police, around 2:12 p.m., the driver parked the bus near the school entrance and went inside. When students began boarding without the driver present, the bus began rolling backward downhill. Police stated the cause of this rolling is currently unknown.
The report states that the bus ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a road sign, then an electric pole, went down to a lower parking lot where it struck a parked Dodge, then a concrete retaining wall and finally a dumpster, where it came to a stop.
Approximately nine female students from the school's volleyball team, aged 14 to 17, reported moderate injuries. Seven of them were transported to a local hospital and the other two were treated and released on the scene, according to the report.
The team's game, originally scheduled for Monday night, has been indefinitely delayed due to the incident.
The game against Lebanon is cancelled. A rescheduled date is not set yet https://t.co/1d449DkHEL— Lady Jays Volleyball (@ladyjays_vb) September 12, 2022
Both the school bus and the Dodge it struck were towed from the scene due to disabling damage.