COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police Department and other law enforcement agencies rescued 9 victims and 2 children from a human trafficking operation at the Holiday Inn East Hotel in Columbia on Friday night.
Police detained two suspects.
Columbia police worked with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Attorney General's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, St. Joseph Police Department, the Missouri Gaming Commission, the Missouri Department of Corrections, the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole, Homeland Security Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service, according to a news release provided by the Missouri Attorney General's office.
"We’re working every single day to make Missouri the most inhospitable state in the union to human traffickers, and last night’s operation was another step towards that goal,” said Missouri State Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the news release.
The law enforcement agencies partnered with Rise Coalition, True North and Relentless Pursuit to provide services for the victims.
The hotel cooperated with the operation.