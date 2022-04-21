COLUMBIA − For the first time in three years, the Missouri Future Farmers of America Association (FFA) held its 94th annual convention at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.
According to Teresa Briscoe, the state executive secretary for Missouri FFA, this is the busiest convention for Missouri FFA ever.
“We are looking at a record attendance this year,” Briscoe said. “I know we have the highest number of state recipients getting awards which is the highest this year with 893.”
Missouri FFA is a organization that is available for both high school and college students. It trains and teaches students about agricultural techniques and skills.
Currently, Missouri FFA has a total of 25,626 members with more than 353 chapters located all across the state.
Christian Siegel is a freshman at Rock Bridge High School and is a member of the Columbia chapter of the FFA. This is his first year attending the convention. When KOMU 8 spoke Siegel, he was getting ready for the Dairy Cattle competition which is set to take place on Friday.
“We got third in districts and we are excited to compete in state this year. We’ve been practicing almost 24/7 every day this week,” Seigel said. “There will be four cows in the competition this year and they are mostly judged off of their udder, frame, their feet and you have to provide reasoning for each category when looking at a certain cow.”
Further down the hall, Pam Rowland of Missouri Agricultural Education worked with her fellow coordinators to recruit members to become future agricultural educators.
“Currently there is a shortage of agricultural educators in the state of Missouri,” Rowland said. “We want as many teachers as possible, but COVID has made that difficult.”
Rowland said agricultural educators are extremely valuable in public schools, as they are key in the development of future farmers, especially with inflation and the crisis in Ukraine.
“You have no idea just how expensive things have become in the last year alone,” Rowland said. “Last year, one gallon of Round-Up cost about $16. Now, it costs about $50 a gallon.”
To Missouri FFA First Vice-President Abigail Miller, this year’s convention will be a great opportunity for many students to take part in their first convention whether they are first-year members or third-year members.
“I was a junior when everything shut down and I haven’t had an in-person connection since my sophomore year,” Miller said.
Miller is a freshman at the University of Missouri where she is currently majoring in animal sciences in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
In total, this year’s FFA convention is expected to have more than 23 events that range from food science to agriculture mechanics.
The convention will continue Friday, where awards will be presented to members and more keynote speeches will be made. More information on Friday's events is available on the Missouri FFA's website.