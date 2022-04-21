COLUMBIA — The Missouri FFA Association is hosting its 94th Annual State FFA Convention on Thursday and Friday, April 21-22, returning to the Hearnes Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The greatest thing about State FFA Conventions is it's all about awarding those members who worked tirelessly throughout the year for their achievements," said Kaitlin Kleiboeker, the Missouri FFA president.
While the organization expects a turnout of around 8,000 to 10,000 people, 893 students will be honored with state degrees, the highest honor awarded to FFA members. 546 students will receive proficiency awards, while others will participate and compete for awards in career development events and leadership development events.
Other activities at the convention include a creed reciting contest, agriculture sales and agriculture issues competitions and public speaking practice. A full program can be found on the Missouri FFA website.
FFA's learning foundation relies on a three-circle model, as the organization considers itself an "intracurricular activity" that involves students with learning both inside and outside the classroom.
"The three-circle model is what agricultural education is all about," Kleiboeker said. "We have FFA, which provides for the leadership part of agriculture education; the classroom or laboratory work, which is what you actually do at school, teachers teaching you; and then a supervised agricultural experience, or SAE, so these are students getting projects outside of FFA, outside of school and getting a real-life job, actually going ahead and getting into the agricultural industry."
Kleiboeker, who is an animal science major at the University of Missouri, said her SAE involved work on her family's farm, raising pigs to sell them under contract to a local all-natural meat company. Students can be creative and pursue an SAE of their choice, relating to any aspect of the agriculture industry.
She also participated in a nationwide FFA event in Kansas City, where 50 students were selected to attend a #FFANextGen Animal Science Systems conference to network with industry professionals and other students from across the country.
"They know that these students are the future leaders," she said. "These students are the ones that are eventually going to be in their seats."
Kleiboeker is just one of thirteen officers on the 16-person officer board attending MU. The Stotts City native was apart of the Pierce City High School chapter, where her hesitancy to join FFA soon turned into a passion.
"I accidentally fell in love with it at my greenhand conference," Kleiboeker said, whose parents encouraged her to join after her brother and cousins enjoyed their time in the organization. "I grew up with ten boy cousins, and having eight minutes where I'm the only one talking, I think I just really enjoyed that."
Kleiboeker is also considering switching her major, a thought that she said grew from her variety of experiences through FFA.
"The reason I have the confidence and knowledge to change that and know that I would be interested in, say, the natural resources: fisheries and wildlife major, is because of some of the knowledge I gained while in FFA, some of those classes I had to take, some of those industry professionals that I had to talk to, which spurred my interest, and once getting to college, I was able to build upon that foundation I already had because of FFA."
It's also the first Missouri FFA Convention with Teresa Briscoe serving as FFA Missouri's Agricultural Education Leadership Supervisor. She entered the position in September 2021, replacing longtime friend and fellow Missouri State Fair swine barn helper Keith Dietzschold.
"I've loved every second of it," Briscoe said.
Briscoe has decades of agriculture education experience after earning her degree at the University of Missouri, one of the first women to graduate from the agriculture education program. She joined FFA when she was a high school student at Paris High School, whose FFA chapter is still active and has a representative on the current officer board (Chris Ebbesmeyer).
She remembers when the State Convention used to be in Ellis Auditorium at MU, which soon after couldn't provide enough capacity. Options for supervised agricultural experiences have broadened since then.
"When I was in FFA, it was predominantly livestock and crops," Briscoe said. "Nowadays, our young people can work at a golf course with turf management. They may work at a locker helping cut and package meat. They may still have their crops and livestock, and it can be any combination of that. It's really almost as broad as our mind will allow us to be, especially when we consider that 29 percent of all the occupations in the U.S. are related directly to agriculture in some form."
Briscoe has taught high school students in Center, Madison, Keytesville and Paris.
"I can honestly say that when I came back to teaching, after my first years, I never considered it a job," Briscoe said. "It was a passion to work with the young people, and agriculture to me is the avenue to teach them the things we want them to be able to contribute to society."
Briscoe said she hopes prospective agriculture education students fill the void to teach the young minds of the future, as well as encouraging any students interested to contact their local school administration about available opportunities or register for 7th and 8th grade exploratory agriculture courses, if applicable.