OSAGE BEACH - Murl Stull, 98, snagged the spoonbill shown below Thursday at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Stull's goal this season was to catch a paddlefish, and he snagged one with a single day left.
Snagging season runs from March 15 to April 30 in Missouri. Paddlefish can grow up to 7 feet long and often weigh over 100 pounds.
The minimum legal length for paddlefish in the Lake of the Ozark’s is 34 inches. The Missouri Department of Conservation asks that fish below the legal limit be released to the water unharmed.