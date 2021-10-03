COLUMBIA - The Columbia Senior Activity Center marked its 25th anniversary with a celebration Sunday afternoon.
The center has been serving seniors since 1995, 26 years ago, but the pandemic delayed the celebration.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the senior center’s activities for six months or so, according to Lee Weinreich, the President of the Board. The center gradually opened up with restrictions like temperature checks and mask requirements.
Since more people have gotten vaccinated, Weinreich said the center doesn’t currently have any COVID-19 restrictions for visitors.
“We've basically said ‘Do what's comfortable for you. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don't, don't- especially if you're vaccinated, and most people are here are vaccinated,” Weinreich said.
An aspect of life that was missing for many senior citizens during the pandemic was the socialization aspect that the center offered.
Cecilia “Cece” Davis has been a regular at the senior center since 2011. Davis said during the pandemic she volunteered everyday at the center to answer phone calls that were often coming from her peers who missed the socialization and activities the center offered.
One of those activities: line dancing.
Joan Mudrick has been line dancing at the center since 1995. Mudrick said, it’s not necessarily the dancing that keeps bringing her back.
“It's really, for me, it's having known all those people, even though a lot of them are gone now. It's just the memory of having those people in your life for however long they were in your life for.”
Over the course of the past 26 years, Weinreich said he’s most proud of the volunteers. The center has 28 committees and roughly 200 volunteers, according to Weinreich. “Without these types of people, this facility would not remain open,” Weinreich said. “They're the backbone of this operation.”
Weinreich said the center is slowly moving toward the 21st century. The center is getting involved on Facebook and Instagram, while adding PayPal and Squarespace, to accommodate people wanting to make donations with credit card rather than cash.
According to Davis, the center holds a special place in her life.
“I moved up here short term, to be closer to the hospitals, and after my husband passed away, I decided I was going to stay in Columbia,” Davis said. “My daughter kept saying, Mom, you got to go meet people. So one Saturday night, I walked in here not knowing anybody.” Davis said, “I call this place the best kept secret in town.”
You can find a full schedule of the senior center’s weekly activities here.