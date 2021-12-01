COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered on Wednesday afternoon for a candlelight vigil to commemorate World AIDS Day.
World AIDS Day takes place on Dec. 1 each year. This year marking 40 years since the first reported cases of HIV-related illnesses and deaths in the United States.
It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. World AIDS Day was the first-ever global health day.
This year's theme was "Ending the HIV Epidemic, Equitable Access, Everyone's Voice."
Spectrum Health Care celebrated World AIDS Day with a candlelight vigil and a night of entertainment at Café Berlin.
Cale Mitchell, Executive Director for Spectrum Health Care, says it's important to honor the lives lost but celebrate those still living.
"The vigil is a way of remembering those lives. Then we will transition to Cage Berlin for the more celebratory side. That's the hope we have to live in a world that's free from HIV," Mitchell said.
Many people at the event were also seen wearing a red ribbon. The red ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV.
Peyton Davis, a Columbia resident, took part in Wednesday night's vigil. Davis says she was there to be the shoulder to lean on.
"There's a lot of people out there that don't know what AIDS are or how to prevent it," Davis said. "Society has kind of made a mockery of it. We have to remember those who have died from AIDS."
Davis' mother Janet was also at the vigil. She was there to celebrate the life of her friend.
"That will never leave me. I grew up with someone so healthy and then just watched that person disappear. Watching someone fade-away when you know there's nothing you can do changes your mindset completely," Davis said.
"There are an estimated 38 million people who have the virus. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS related illnesses, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history," according to the World AIDS Day website.
"We are talking about a world where people live with this disease. Their lives are not over. That gives people hope. That gives us a direction as a community to support them," said Mitchell.
HIV cases have gone down significantly in the past 10 years, according to CDC data.
"We still have a positivity rate. We still see people who are being infected every single year. So that means we still have to carry that message and we have work to do," said Mitchell said.
At Cafe Berlin, people were treated to "Full Spectrum Burlesque", emceed by Veronika Versace, current Miss Gay Missouri USofA, and Venus O'Hara, current Miss Gay City of Columbia America.
"Anyone can get it. It doesn't just happen if you are gay. It doesn't just happen if you are a male. It can happen to anyone," Davis said.
While World AIDS Day is only one day out of the year, you can still support people living with HIV all year round by donating to the National AIDS Trust.