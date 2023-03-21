COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council unanimously voted in approval of the implementation of roll carts for trash collection at Monday night's meeting.

"It's been something that has gone on since 2015, since before I even moved here. We moved here in 2016," Rachel Proffitt, a petitioner for roll carts, said.

Roll carts were approved with a 7-0 vote Monday after years of discussion and even bans on roll carts.

"This is the system that we think is safest for our workers and the best available system to work for the city of Columbia," Matt Nestor, public information specialist for Columbia Utilities, said.

The approved three-page ordinance gives extended details for residents receiving roll carts.

There are three different roll cart options available. Roll carts will be provided by the city, and the cost of the bins will be built into monthly bills:

35 gallon - $12.87 per month

65 gallon - $17.37 per month

95 gallon - $22.50 per month

"We're going to offer three different sizes. There's a 35-gallon cart, which will hold about three, 13-gallon bags. There's a 65-gallon cart, which will hold five or six of the 13-gallon bags, and that'll be kind of the standard size," Nestor said.

According to Nestor, the 95-gallon cart will hold about 10 to 13 gallon kitchen-sized bags.

Customers can request to exchange their roll cart for a smaller or larger size cart one time within the first 120 days of initially receiving the cart at no charge. A $25.00 exchange fee will be charged after the initial 120 days.

Currently, single-family residents with curbside collection pay $17.37 a month. Multi-family/apartment residents who pay their own collection fee and have bulk containers pay $15.72. Multi-family/apartment residents who don't pay their own collection fee (landlord pays) and have bulk containers pay $15.45.

Previously, the city used special logo bags for trash collection.

"For a couple years, we had these special logo bags that they [trash] had to be in and the city provided a voucher for basically about two bags per week," Profitt said. "That was how many bags you would get and then if you needed more than that you would have to pay more."

The roll carts will come from a company called Rehrig, based on Kansas City. This roll cart ordinance will go into effect in March of next year.

According to the ordinance, the year-long wait will allow for the delivery of collection vehicles, and allow for the city to hire a consultant to develop and implement an educational program to inform/educate residents on the changes.