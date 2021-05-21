COLUMBIA - The long wait is finally over for the Rock Bridge High School class of 2021. The school will hold two separate graduations at Mizzou Arena.
The first graduation began at 5:30 p.m. and the other will begin at 8:45 p.m. The school separated the class into two learning groups for graduation. Senior Avory Gilvert questioned early in the year if this event would even take place.
"That was something that I thought about," Gilvert said. "Like from the beginning of the year, but after they made a prom for us, that's kind of when I knew that we would be having like an in-person graduation."
The graduation caps off a school year that began virtually. The entire first semester was online, which had a negative effect on graduating senior Emily Dearing.
Dearing is the oldest of five siblings and had to make sure her younger siblings were also doing their school work. Despite that, she struggled with being away from her friends.
"I definitely think it was because I was isolated," Dearing said. "I wasn't around people. I'm a very much a people person, I like to be around those around me."
Graduates were granted six tickets to attend the event. Those tickets are given a specific section, row and number. Tickets not taken for a specific pod will remain empty.
Since the event is held at Mizzou Arena, the university is in charge of the COVID-19 guidelines. One of those guidelines is that a ceremony may not last longer than 75 minutes. Masks will also be required in the arena.
Rock Bridge made a rule of no decorating of graduation caps. Though Gilvert doesn't agree, she will still make the most of her cap and gown.
"It is a little disappointing," Gilvert said. "Because I had a few ideas that I wanted to take advantage of. We can always decorate them after graduation and take pictures and still be special."
Graduates will not be allowed to shake hands and will pick up their diplomas themselves, according to Missouri's guidelines.
Douglass High School students graduated at the Missouri Theatre Friday morning. Hickman students will graduate on Saturday at 9 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. Battle students will graduate on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m.
All ceremonies will also be streamed on the CPS website.