JEFFERSON CITY - The Children and Families House Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday to discuss a recent federal report regarding Missouri’s foster care system. The hearing will address the "Missouri's Efforts to Protect Children Missing from Foster Care" report.
The U.S. Inspector General's office released the report on Thursday. The report said, “Missouri foster care agency rarely attempted to reduce children’s risk of going missing. Additionally, it failed to protect children who went missing from foster care and did not effectively use resources to assist in locating them.
As a result, these children were exposed to additional risks associated with being missing from care, such as a heightened risk for sex trafficking and poorer outcomes related to health, safety, education, and involvement in the criminal justice system.”
The report examined 59 cases of children who disappeared. Forty-one of those returned to foster care, but the other 18 cases were removed from foster care custody. Forty-nine of the cases had a higher risk of being missing. The report found only one in seven cases provided children with services to reduce the risk of disappearing.
The report said the state failed to report to law enforcement when the children were missing and said DSS, “frequently failed to comply with requirements that could have aided in locating them.” It says nearly half of the cases were not reported as missing to law enforcement.
In the reviewed cases, one in three children had no documentation of a health or safety check after being found.
The Inspector General's office recommended that Missouri should, “develop policies to help identify (a) children who have a heightened risk of going missing from care and (b) interventions that could reduce their risk.” They also recommended case managers be monitored to make sure they are documenting when a child has disappeared and when they are found.
MU Social Work Professor Clark Peters has been studying the social work system since 1987. When he saw the report, he was initially not surprised. Peters said, “First, it's not unusual for young people to go on the run and that can be alarming and certainly we should and we need to take that issue seriously. The numbers didn't strike me as sort of out of line with other states.”
In his experience, Peters said, “There are a number of young people who are going to be, just sort of missing, often we know where they are, but they're out of placement, for example.”
Many of the young people who go on the run are trying to return to their families or friends. Peters said every case is specific and different from another. When reading the report, he encourages people to think about the bigger picture. Peters said, “I wouldn't just look at those numbers, that's not enough.”
The state's role is to protect children from abuse and neglect. Peters said, “The state steps in when it becomes aware that a child is in danger or at risk.” After the state, it's the citizens of Missouri who step in. But, Peters said, “We often aren't the greatest parents. We may not give them the resources they need.”
Peters said the state is put in a difficult position. “On one hand, we're protecting the children from harm. On the other hand, we're also honoring the important rights of parents to raise their own children.”
The state's number one goal has always been to reunite the child with their family, if it is possible, or find them a permanent home. Peters said, “Finding that family that is going to be there for them today, tomorrow, next month, next year and years into the future."
The Children and Families House committee will meet in House Hearing Room 1 at the Missouri State Capitol. The hearing will begin at 10 am in Jefferson City.