COLUMBIA- After a week of demolition, the MFA Tower on Paris Road in Columbia officially collapsed on Wednesday.
The tower stood in Columbia since the 1960s, where residents say it became a beacon of familiarity around the area.
Last week, KOMU 8 News talked to a local resident who said he used the tower as a beacon to know that he's home.
"We were still getting to know the area and the streets and we would sometimes see this little building here from a distance, and we'd know, that's just, letting us know we're close to home," Jeriel Palmer said.
MFA Agri Services has closed five centers across Missouri since 2019, including: Bronaugh, Columbia, Essex, Fulton and Springfield.