COLUMBIA- The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it will work to prohibit menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars as soon as next year.
The FDA says that the prohibition of menthol flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars will help reduce youth initiation to tobacco. They also stated that they hope the prohibition will help combat the targeting of Black communities.
The prohibition of flavored cigarettes and cigars first gained traction in 2009 with the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which prohibited flavored cigarettes and cigarette smoke but failed to include menthol.
Ginny Chadwick, the program coordinator of the Missouri Eliminate Tobacco Use Initiative, says that the prohibition was a long time coming.
"This is a long time coming, and I think that most individuals in tobacco control feel like it is one of the biggest celebrations we have had in a really long time," Chadwick said.
Chloe Orscheln, a student at the University of Missouri, expressed how people might not like the idea at first but feels like it is a good idea to ban the products.
"I would say everyone is going to freak out probably and be upset, but it's for a better future and overall health to get better and it's a great idea because that's what's probably drawing them in, the flavors," Orscheln said.