JEFFERSON CITY - A structure fire erupted in the 1100 block of East McCarty St. Saturday afternoon.
Jefferson City Fire Department responded around 3:03 p.m. The first responders reported smoke coming from the chimney and from the underside of the roof.
The fire was quickly brought under control which prevented it from spreading outside of the origin area.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded along with Cole County EMS. The Jefferson City Police Department was on the scene as well to provide traffic control as east McCarty Street was closed for two hours.
The flames were caused by a fire that started in the fireplace and then traveled out of the flue and into the attic of the house.
The home was under renovation, but was not occupied. However, there was a construction worker on the scene at the time of the incident.
No injuries resulted from the incident.
The Jefferson City Fire Department asks residents to have their fireplace and flue inspected and cleaned annually by a trained chimney sweep.