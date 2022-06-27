JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council is scheduled to discuss and potentially vote on a pay increase for city employees during a special session Monday afternoon.
The city council voted to increase pay for members of the Jefferson City Police Department on June 6. JCPD members will not receive a raise if this round of pay increases is voted on and approved since they have a a separate labor agreement with the city through the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Missouri, Lodge #19.
The council was originally set to talk about raising employee pay earlier this month, but delayed the vote.
The city has proposed three plans for how to increase pay so far. The first is a 5% pay increase for all eligible workers. The second, involves determining increases through factors such as the type of position and number of years served among other factors. Lastly, the city could approve a plan that would give all eligible employees a $2,532 raise regardless of what job they have.
Steven Crowell, the Jefferson City administrator, noted that there's no guarantee that any of these plans end up getting passed by the city council Monday evening. He said the special session was meant to focus on in-depth discussion of the issue.
"Hopefully, Monday night will just be an opportunity to talk about some of the pluses and minuses of those particular plans and costs and timing and some of those kinds of things and see if Council is interested in pursuing it," Crowell said.
Jefferson City is facing a problem small and medium sized cities across the state are struggling with too: hiring and keeping employees. According to a letter from Crowell to the city council, more employees are leaving their city jobs with less than 15 years on the job compared to those with more than 15 years of service to the city. In the 2021 fiscal year alone the city lost 41 employees, an increase from the last several years.
Crowell says this new discussion around pay is meant to make the city a more attractive offer to current and prospective employees at a time when cities— including Columbia— have already passed pay increases for their employees. Part of Jefferson City's role as the state capital means that the city has to compete with the state for workers as well.
"Part of the challenge we're having now is many cities have raised their minimum. So we're not competitive with those other cities," Crowell said. "And the private sector has really increased. Retail is typically not one of the better places from a salary point of view. But they've they've increased a lot of their salaries too. So we're just seeing that competition in a lot of different areas."
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin highlighted the impact city staff have on making sure public services run smoothly earlier this month.
"At the city we provide so many services so we really find it's important to have the best staff available because we do a lot in the community," Tergin said. "We really do have a high level of expectation from all of our departments to be able to perform at the level of service that our citizens expect."
Crowell struck a similar tone praising employees for their effort working for the city.
"I hope that we give our employees a reason to stay not an excuse to leave, [the city's] got a lot of dedicated employees, and this is a great place to work," Crowell said. "We want people to come work here."
The city council meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the John G. Christy Municipal Building in Jefferson City. The meeting will also be streamed live online.