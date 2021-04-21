COLUMBIA - The Derek Chauvin trial came to an end Tuesday when he was convicted on three charges, including second and third-degree murder, in the death of George Floyd last May.
Many people across the country felt strong emotions as the verdict was announced.
Christopher Watkins Jr. helped organize a number of protests in Columbia last summer. He says hearing the verdict Tuesday was a small step in the right direction.
“To me, (it was) a slight victory because we all knew that what happened was wrong and why we protested,” Watkins Jr. said.
Although he was relieved to hear that Chauvin was convicted, he said it wasn’t sufficient.
“It’s justice nonetheless, I don’t think it’s enough because we’re still looking across the country and seeing these similar instances happen,” he said.
Watkins said police violence has taken a toll on mental health in the Black community.
“It affects us in the biggest way because we all wonder what’s next, who’s next, if we’re next,” he said.
Tasca Tolson, a grief counselor and mental health therapist, said cutting down on exposure to traumatic events can help with one’s mental health.
“When we’re looking at mental health, it’s limiting your exposure. Our brains can only process so much trauma and when you are looking at people die on a consistent basis in real life, that has to have an effect on psyches,” Tolson said.
Tolson said repeated police killings have been difficult to cope with.
“How do you process something when you haven’t had the opportunity to close one wound?” she said.