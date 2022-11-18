COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving nearby and food prices continuing to remain high, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is preparing for higher demand during its a Time to Give Thanks project.
A Time to Give Thanks, formally known as Everybody Eats, was created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, will have a food box distribution this Saturday and a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.
The boxes are for families who would rather cook at their home instead of coming in to the event, according to Erika Buford, the executive administrator of PCDC.
“It’s just the basics for a Thanksgiving meal plus a turkey,” Buford said.
Charles Stephenson, the CEO and founder of PCDC, said they have received many calls for Thanksgiving meals.
“We know there is a big need in our community right now and food costs right now are unbelievable," Stephenson said.
Food prices have increased 10.9% from October 2021 to October 2022 and food at home prices have increased 14.4%, according to the recent Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Stephenson said they have seen this when trying to budget and buy for the food boxes.
“Just something as simple as a pack of gravy last year, we were getting it at around 29 cents a pack, and I think average cost [this year] is a dollar a pack," Stephen said. "One little pack of gravy.”
Buford added that they are just making sure they are budgeting correctly with the funds they have and with the funds that have been donated.
“We’re trying to budget from the stores to see who’s got the best prices to make sure we are making the best decision," Buford said.
The increase in prices has also caused some of their partners to not be able to donate as much as they have in the past.
“I will say that even though it has been challenging with funding, the number of volunteers are steadily increasing,” Stephenson said.
Even though there have been some new challenges this year with budgeting, PCDC and other contributors to the project are still making sure needs in the community are being met.
PCDC has been preparing boxes all week and is anticipating around 1,500 boxes to be given out, but are preparing 2,000.
This will be the second year PCDC has taken over the Everybody Eats project after the passing of Crayton and her godson Kentrell Minton, but the project continues in honor of them.
“This holiday is about us coming together. Time to give thanks. So we are excited to give the boxes of food but also excited for Thanksgiving Day,” Stephenson said.
The food box distribution will be on Saturday, located at 601 Business Loop 70 West, Suite 204, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buford said that donations are welcome anytime and the drop-off location is the same as where the box distribution will be held at.
Items needed are:
- Stuffing mix
- Jiffy mix
- Corn
- Green beans
- Yellow/white cake mix
- White/chocolate icing
- Cranberry sauce
- Mac and cheese box
- Gravy pack or jars
- Sugar
- Flour
- Eggs
- Pineapple slices
- Turkey
- Ham
The sign up for volunteers can be found here.
The Thanksgiving hot meal will take place Nov. 24 at the Columbia Senior Activity Center, located at 1121 Business Loop 70 East, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.