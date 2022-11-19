COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday.
A Time to Give Thanks is a project that was created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton.
The project comes in two phases, the first being the food box distribution Saturday and the second being a hot meal provided on Thanksgiving Day.
The event Saturday was for families who would rather cook at home than come to the event on Thanksgiving Day.
According to the CEO of PCDC, Pastor Charles Stephenson, people were lining up 2-3 hours before the event was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Cars stretched all the way around Parkade Plaza.
"This just shows the need in the community that people are willing to wait in line, get here two or three hours early. Or wait in line two to three hours to get a turkey and a box of food," said Stephenson.
He also cited rising prices as a reason for the increased need.
"The food prices are ridiculous. Something as simple as a can of green beans that I bought last year for 40 or 50 cents are like $1.20." said Pastor Stephenson.
KOMU took a look at pricing increases and found that "food prices have increased 10.9% from October 2021 to October 2022 and food at home prices have increased 14.4%, according to the recent Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics."
TODAY: The first part of Powerhouse Community Development Corporation’s annual Time to Give Thanks project is underway. Cars are wrapped around Parkade Plaza in Columbia as PCDC is giving out Thanksgiving meals to the community. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DlKds0mWEd— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) November 19, 2022
Stephenson said that while they had about 120 volunteers Saturday, they can always use more to help take the load off the others.
The sign-up for volunteers can be found here.
The Thanksgiving hot meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Columbia Senior Activity Center, located at 1121 Business Loop 70 East.