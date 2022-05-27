COLUMBIA- Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to increase from 2021 in Missouri. AAA is expecting 790,897 Missourians to travel over the weekend. This represents a 10% increase in the total number of Memorial Day travelers in Missouri from last year.
AAA also expects 701,135 (89% of the total number of travelers) Missourians to be taking road trips this weekend, which is a 4% increase in travelers from last year.
"Memorial Day travel is expected to increase from last year, returning very close to where we were in 2019 levels, prior to the pandemic. You know, and I think it is telling, even with high inflation and high gas prices, that we know folks still want to travel. We know that many people really weren't able to take the trips that they wanted over the last two years or so," Nick Chabarria, the AAA spokesperson from the company's St. Louis headquarters, said.
Also this weekend, gas prices continue to increase in Missouri. The state's current average gas price for a regular tank of gas is $4.17 per gallon. This is up from last week's average, which was $4.15.
In Columbia, the current average is $4.27 per gallon. In Jefferson City, the current average is $4.29.
"The Memorial Day holiday is typically a road trip heavy holiday to begin with. So despite the record breaking gas prices, you know, still, travelers can still expect to see a high number of drivers out on the roads," Chabarria said.
"So, we've definitely been seeing an increase in road travel throughout the pandemic, just because... people felt it was safer. It was easier for them to go kind of a short distance and kind of get that travel feel, rather than taking those big trips...Columbia is a drive market predominantly. And so, we're very used to people getting here by car. And so, at this point, we've really seen people deciding that all that pent up travel demand, it's time to spend it. And so, they are ready to get back on the road," Megan McConachie, the strategic communications manager at the Columbia Convention and Visitor's Bureau, said.
With more drivers on the road, traffic is expected to be heavier.
"Typically Friday is one of the most congested times to leave, especially in the afternoon, toward the evening hours. And then of course, Monday, in the same timeframe as well," Chabarria said.
"I think we could definitely see some increased traffic as we move into next weekend... So, out on our interstates, out on our highways, and then those who have decided to come to Columbia, there could definitely be an increase in traffic downtown, out on our parks and trails, all over the city in general," McConachie said.
The Convention and Visitor's Bureau is expecting to see an influx of people in the city over the holiday weekend.
"...we're going to have a number of events, whether that's amateur sports or people traveling as a family. This is really the time of year where those really hit the gas. And we'll se a lot of folks in Columbia throughout the summer," McConachie said.
McConachie acknowledges that people travel to Columbia throughout the year for the parks, trails, and other outdoor opportunities. However, due to the weather and more people visiting the city in general, McConachie expects hiking and biking spots will be busier starting this weekend through the remainder of the summer.
"It's going to be a busy Memorial Day holiday. Whether you're on the roads or in the skies, we know that of course, again, we're going to be seeing an increased amount of travelers from last year, near pre-pandemic levels. So, you know, make sure if you are driving or if you are flying, leave yourself plenty of time to get where you're going safely," Chabarria said.