COLUMBIA - Wednesday morning's semi-truck crash on Interstate 70 highlights an important issue heading into the holiday weekend: driver safety. 

AAA Safety Tips for Motorists

AAA Safety Tips for Motorists

AAA reminds drivers what safety precautions to take while driving near semis. 

"The biggest thing when it comes to semis is to give them plenty of room," AAA representative Nick Chabarria said. "They're operating quite a large vehicle, so make sure that you can be seen and you're giving them plenty of room."

With all the expected travel, AAA notes a concerning trend from 2020. 

"Last year during the pandemic, we know that traffic patterns were reduced quite a bit," Chabarria said. "Even with that decreased traffic pattern, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationwide we saw a 7% increase in crash fatalities."

Drivers will want to keep safety in mind and might want to pack some patience this weekend. AAA predicts that this upcoming weekend will break the record for travel by car. 

"At AAA we're expecting about 43.6 million Americans to take a road trip this upcoming Fourth of July weekend." 