COLUMBIA − This week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed a decades-old policy by authorizing pharmacies to sell abortion pills. The pharmacies need to go through a certification process in order to sell the pills, which need to be prescribed by an authorized health provider.
Major chains CVS and Walgreens announced they were going to pursue certification in order to sell the pills.
Abortion is fully banned in Missouri after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a court decision last summer.
In an emailed statement to KOMU 8, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey attacked the FDA's decision, vowing to "enforce the law as written."
"I will use every tool at my disposal to push back against the tyranny of unelected bureaucrats in DC," Bailey said.
Missouri's law states "no abortion shall be performed or induced upon a woman, except in cases of medical emergency." In June, Missouri became the first state to fully ban abortion when now Sen. Eric Schmitt signed Missouri's trigger law into effect.
Pro-Choice Missouri's Policy Manager Maggie Olivia applauded the FDA's decision, calling it long overdue.
"It's honestly kind of ridiculous that pharmacies in general, let alone two of the largest pharmacy chains in the country, CVS and Walgreens, had not been allowed to fill prescriptions," Olivia said.
Before, the pills could only be obtained directly through a health care provider and a limited number of mail-order pharmacies.
Despite praising the move, Olivia said Missourians wouldn't be able to access the pills because of the state's abortion ban.
"The people and families of our state are once again left behind," Olivia said.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights, over 50% of abortions in 2020 were performed with a pill regiment. Mifepristone is the most commonly used medication. It's approved for use through the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.
Local pharmacies were surprised by the policy shift. KOMU 8 spoke with the owners of Flow's, Kilgore's, and D&H pharmacy. All three said they were still evaluating how the change will impact their business.