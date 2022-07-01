MOBERLY- Crowds gathered in Moberly to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
30 to 40 people were expected to attend the event, but it is said that more people than anticipated came to the protest.
The protesters told KOMU 8 News that there are challenges to protesting in Moberly.
"These women are automatically being shamed. That's why there's not more women here. Because down here, women who have had abortions, who have made their own choices, are afraid to come out here. because of the way we're looked at down here," Monique Wilson, a protester, said.
"I had a friend in 1979 she was pregnant by a rape by her father and she ended up shooting herself and her baby. And I don't want to see this happen to more girls with rape or incest cases," Joyce Chastonay, the protest organizer, said.
"Why should I not let my voice be heard? Why should I not protest with these other people who have brought their small children here? Their little girls don't know the rights that they had. They'll never know them now," Wilson said.
The name of the protest, "It Won't Stop at Roe," also holds meaning to the protesters because of the confusion surrounding the use emergency contraceptives and LGBTQ rights.
"It goes a lot further than just abortion. you see the people here. I mean, I'm a lesbian, we have gays and lesbians here, you know, this, this runs into our rights as well. And as a woman, it's already ran into mine," Wilson said.
U.S. Congressional candidate Jewel Kelly and Missouri congressional candidate Henry Martin also came to speak to the group tonight. Henry Martin, a candidate for U.S. House District also spoke to the protesters.