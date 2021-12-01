JEFFERSON CITY - Opponents of abortion rights rallied outside the Missouri Supreme Court Wednesday in support of overturning Roe v. Wade.
The Supreme Court of the United States began hearing arguments Wednesday morning regarding the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy
The Overturn Roe rally was organized by 40 Days for Life, an anti-abortion rights organization, and saw more than 100 protestors. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and other state lawmakers were in attendance.
Speakers and priests alike explained why they believe SCOTUS should overturn Roe v. Wade. They spoke about the religious aspects of having an abortion and gave statistics about abortions performed and stopped.
Republican Rep. Nick Schroer urged other state representatives, lawyers, judges and lawmakers to "have courage" and overturn Roe v. Wade. Schroer is a sponsor of House Bill 126, a bill that would make abortions eight weeks after conception illegal.
Activist Karen Smith attended the rally in support of overturning Roe vs. Wade.
"I'm here because I think it's important that we do everything we can to protect innocent human beings," she said.
"This case is so important because in 1973, Roe v. Wade took the ability to legislate away from the states," Smith continued. "If they overturn it, then states can now legislate themselves and protect pregnant mothers and unborn children."
Lauren Nacke, the chair of Pro-Choice Missouri, believes abortion is not only a human right, but also believes health care shouldn't be touched.
"Abortions will happen whether they are legal or not. If Roe v. Wade falls, abortion would be banned at eight weeks in Missouri," Nacke explained.
Supporters of abortion rights believe this case is crucial. They say if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would trigger laws in 12 states to immediately make abortion illegal.
"Lawmakers have really chipped away at the fundamental freedoms of health care and the right to an individual making a health care decision with their doctor," Nacke said.
Arguments in the SCOTUS case began at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The case is said to be the most direct challenge to Roe v. Wade in over three decades.