AUDRAIN COUNTY – With doors closed indefinitely at the Audrain Community Hospital, options for health and emergency care in the county are limited.

Doctors Zachary Treat and Alexander Finck wanted to combat that by splitting Cornerstone Family Medicine from Noble Health.

"When the doors closed there, we weren't able to offer the same amount of care as we would have liked to and our patients had grown accustomed to," Finck said.

When Noble Health suspended its services at the Audrain Community Hospital in the middle of March, Finck said Cornerstone went without phone and internet for two weeks. That's when Finck and Treat looked to cut ties with Noble.

"Any time you have such an egregious contract break and breach as it was, it was pretty clean," Finck said. "We have had our own separate LLC for over two years now, and that's kind of been running in the background because our intention was always to be on our own."

Their family medicine practice follows a direct primary care model, which means a more personalized medical service that uses a patient monthly-membership fee.

"We get to take better care of a fewer number of patients in a way that we think is more encompassing than otherwise," Treat said. "We don't have to bill for every encounter with a patient every time I make them come in when I want to see something. I can just text them. I can call them. I've had a lot of success with a lot of seemingly smaller health issues and I know it makes a difference to my patients and it definitely makes a difference to me."

Treat said the biggest deficit the practice has seen without its Noble Health partnership deals with radiology.

"We used to send a lot of radiology over to the hospital right across the street," Treat said. "Now, Columbia is about the closest that we know as far as x-rays, CT's and MRIs."

Cornerstone Family Medicine is not the only group making changes to accommodate without the hospital.

Craig Brace, the administrator and CEO of the Audrain County Health Department, said his team is fielding a lot of questions from residents about accessibility: whether that's how to find a new physician or where to get a prescription filled.

The county set up a "Nurse Navigator" phone line last week to answer questions for community members about their medical options. Brace said in just more than one week, the phone line's been busy.

Brace said the line will be kept indefinitely even after Platinum Team Management assumed control of the hospital.

"We always will have individuals who will get stumped and not know where to go," Brace said.

There still has been no information provided from Platinum Team Management on when the hospital will open back up to the public.

KOMU 8 News has tried to speak with Cory Countryman, the president of Platinum Team Management. Countryman said in an email on Thursday: "I'd like to wait a few weeks so I have a plan to lay out for you, otherwise there's not much I'd be able to provide at the moment as this transition is very time consuming as we flesh everything out."