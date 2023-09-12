COLUMBIA − One of Columbia's biggest hurdles to affordable housing is the lack of rental vacancies, according to Jane Williams, the executive director of Love Columbia, a local nonprofit social services organization.
For Love Columbia, one of the pieces of the solution to increasing affordable housing lies in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.
ADUs are secondary, smaller residences that can be detached from, attached to, or built within a primary residence. ADUs generally cannot be sold separately from the primary residence.
Because ADUs do not require any extra land or infrastructure to be built, Williams believes they could help open more opportunities for affordable housing.
"It's one way to add housing in a gentle density," Williams said. "We've seen these studies show it can improve the values of the home in the neighborhood."
Williams said housing bonds and less restrictive policies are other important steps to help foster the development of affordable housing.
"What we've seen is there is no silver bullet," Williams said. "It's going to take a multitude of these different solutions."
With a multitude of solutions being necessary to provide affordable housing, Williams says ADUs will play an important role in creating new housing infrastructure.
She said the waiting list at the Columbia Housing Authority is 1,200, meaning it will take a very long time for many people to find housing at all. Williams said ADUs can allow housing to be expanded in neighborhoods without disrupting their flow.
"You're not building a big complex in a neighborhood that's going to change the look. You're really keeping the neighborhood essentially the way it is and just adding more capacity," Williams said.
Since 2014, ADUs have been permitted in Columbia, and a couple have popped up since the ADU ordinance went into effect.
One of those ADUs was built by Adrienne Stolwyk, the owner of Monarch Architecture. She uses her ADU as an office space, and she anticipates more ADUs to be built over time.
"If we look at every lot as a potential to be doubled in its capacity to house families, that's a lot of potential," Stolwyk said.
For Stolwyk, the flexibility of an ADU is one of the most important things. She said if her business changed she could rent it out, or if she had a problem with her house, it could house her or relatives.
"I definitely think ADU construction will increase nationwide," Stolwyk said.
More information can be found about the environmental footprint of ADUs and their home-ownership model here.