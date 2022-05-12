JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to an acid spill at a Lincoln University research facility on Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release, first responders arrived at the Small Animal Research Facility around 4:57 p.m. They were able to mitigate the spill and evacuate everyone inside.
Three people were transported to the hospital by the Cole County EMS for surface burns and inhalation injuries.
The Jefferson City Fire Department also had help from the Cole County Emergency Response Team and the Lincoln University police.
The fire department said there was only minor damage to the facility.