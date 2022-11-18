JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri says it filed a federal lawsuit last week against Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH) and Pettis County. The ACLU claims the company and county jail denied an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the court to ensure that their client has continued access to antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication.
For months after the plaintiff was diagnosed while in custody, the ACLU claims ACH Dr. Alan Weaver and jail staff ignored his pleas for HIV treatment and his symptoms of acute infection.
"Dr. Weaver refused to prescribe medication — or even conduct appropriate testing — because the plaintiff is poor and therefore could not pay for the necessary medication," the ACLU said.
The ACLU said after the inmate received outside funding, staff allowed him to see an outdoor doctor and obtain ART. It also said the detainee missed more than 10 doses of the medication after jail staff allegedly failed to administer it consistently or properly.
In addition, the ACLU claims the detainee has also not received any of his other prescribed medications for mental health conditions since entering the jail.
The ACLU also alleges a Pettis County employee told the inmate that if he pled guilty to his charges, he would be allowed to access to his medications.
"Presumably because he would be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections and out of the Pettis County Jail," the ACLU said.
The county entered a contract with ACH, which the ACLU says provides an hour of medical care per week for the whole jail population.
"When the doctor does visit the jail, he regularly refuses to prescribe medication to anyone who cannot pay," the ACLU said.
KOMU 8 has reached out to Pettis Count Sheriff Brad Anders and ACH for comment. At the time of publishing, neither organizations has responded.