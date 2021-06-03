COLUMBIA- Alternative Community Training (ACT) hosted an open interview session Thursday with hopes to bring in more workers for its programs.
ACT has been involved in the mid-Missouri community for the past 46 years. It provides services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The organization also offers day services programs, a career services department, residential services, an after school youth program and in-home services.
ACT hosted an open interview event for people to apply to work and help organize the many services it provides.
Mary Arnold, the Communications Coordinator at ACT, expressed what would happen if the organization is unable to hire the amount of workers they need.
"Right now we have 220 employees and we service over 400 individuals annually. If we don't have the staff to adequately meet the individuals and their needs, I mean, we don't want to turn anyone away or you know close things down that people rely on so they can continue to live independently," Arnold said.
Even though ACT has faced staff shortages and are trying to not close down any of their services, Arnold expressed how much the nonprofit organization cares for the people they service and why they continue to help them despite the challenges they face.
"They are the reason we are here, we're doing everything we possibly can to make them have a smile on their face every single day," Arnold said.
If you missed Thursday's open interviews, ACT says call 573-474-9446 or visit its website to apply.