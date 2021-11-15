COLUMBIA - Columbia Police has arrested a suspect from a "mass casualty" shooting that killed another suspect and injured five people early Sunday morning.

According to a release, Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr. is charged with armed criminal action and first degree assault.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the other suspect, Quillan Jacobs, shot toward a crowd of people while fleeing the scene. Officers then ran after him and shot and killed Jacobs.

"This is not a policing issue anymore, this is a community issue," Chief Jones said in a community briefing Sunday morning.

Many mid-Missourians were vocal on social media and throughout the community. State Rep. David Tyson Smith posted on Twitter:

The prevalence of guns in the wrong hands is now an epidemic. The inability of our police to work with the feds has exacerbated the issue. Also, the City Council has voted to weaken the CPRB which will make it more difficult to uncover the truth in the Officer involved shooting. — David Tyson Smith (@dts4mo) November 15, 2021

In Columbia, community leaders and activists told KOMU 8 it's time for the community to start making changes.

"That's great to be able to ensure that we secure downtown, but the violence is just going to move back to the neighborhoods where it started," Columbia Public Schools board member and mayoral candidate David Seamon said.

Seamon said he's started to recognize "victims and perpetrators of these shootings" as people his own age.

"This is unfortunately going to continue to happen as we grow unless we can actually solve the problem," he said. "And doing so in a way that doesn't just flood the streets with police officers."

He says understanding community violence means you have to consider all factors: "poverty, low wages, inadequate housing and systemic racism."

Community activist Rev. James Gray was on the scene of the shooting shortly after it happened. He said he's spent time with the family of one of the suspects who died.

"Our young kids are seeing stuff that they shouldn't see," Gray said.

Gray echoed many other community members and said it's time to stop making suggestions and start taking actions.

"The solution is to come to city council meetings," he said. "The solution is to come to events, to hold one another's hand and not be so separate."

Gray told KOMU 8 News he spoke with a city council member Monday who told him the council plans to discuss actions at Monday night's meeting. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on KOMU.com.