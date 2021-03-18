ST. JAMES - The St. James Police Department says one person is dead after a shots fired and barricading incident.
It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. on West Washington Street, near Elm Street. In a news release, officials say they were responding to a shots fired call when the subject barricaded himself inside a home.
The St. James Police Department said they brought in the Rolla Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Phelps County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
Officials say they tried to negotiate with the subject from outside the home, without a response. That's when officials say they went into the house and found he had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The department says schools in the area were locked down until officials could find alternate bus routes around the scene.