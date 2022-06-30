Friday, July 1
Fulton's Firework Festival
Fulton's live entertainment will begin on the Grove on the campus of Itawamba Community College at 5 p.m. There will be vendors, activities and games before then for those who wish to come a little earlier.
A pie baking contest will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.
If your turtle is the star of the show, feel free to register for the turtle race. Registration begins at 6:50, with the race starting at 7.
If eating is more your style, the watermelon eating contest begins at 7:50 p.m.. You must be registered by 7 p.m..
The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
- The first activity of the 4th of July Extravaganza, Firecracker Scramble, begins at 8 a.m. at Heritage Hills Golf Course.
- At 10 a.m. the Monroe City Hometown 4th of July Food & Music Festival kicks off at St. Jude's Park and will last through the weekend! Come enjoy food, music, corn hole tournaments and more.
- Learn essential firework safety from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the Spirit of '76 tent in Midway.
Sunday, July 3
- The Missouri State Capitol will host a 4th of July Celebration from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Jefferson City. This festival features music, food, games and even historical re-enactments.
- The first of Mexico's two firework displays will begin when it gets dark at the old AP Green property. Parking will be allowed on the east side of Garfield Street, Trinity Street, and Union Street and the south side of Seminary Street and Central Street, according to a news release.
Monday, July 4
- The second of Mexico's firework displays, sponsored by the Mexico Noon Lions, will take place after dark at the Optimist Ball Fields. No stopping or parking is allowed on Route J, and people are not authorized to block private driveways, the news release said.
Magic City 4th of July Extravaganza at the Howard Hills Athletic Complex in Moberly
Between noon and 4 p.m., there will be discounted mini train rides and aquatic center access at Howard Hills Athletic Complex
From 6 p.m. until sunset, bounce houses will be open for fun!
At 6:30 p.m., viewers of this music performance will be brought back to the 80's
National Anthem will play at 9:35 p.m.
Fireworks will take place when it gets dark, approx. 9:40
More event details are on the Facebook page.
4th of July-Fire in the Sky at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia
Kids activities and crafts will begin at 6 p.m.
Live musical entertainment will take place in the amphitheater at 6:15 p.m. and will feature Kansas City Streetband, Allie Bruns, and Banastre Tarleton.
At 6:30, the food trucks will be open for eating. BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Fresh lemonade and more will all be available on property.
The fireworks will take center stage at 9:15 p.m.
For more information on the events or questions about parking, visit the event website.