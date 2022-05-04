MONROE COUNTY − Additional charges have been filed against two men accused of burglarizing a Monroe County woman's home on multiple occasions.
Joshua McNabb, of St. Louis, and John Conde, of Hallsville, were each charged with conspiracy to commit felony financial exploitation of the elderly, financial exploitation of the elderly and six counts of stealing a firearm. Conde also faces six charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The two were already charged with first-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more. Investigators believe they burglarized Betty Hayes' home in Holliday between May 1 and June 30, 2021.
Hayes was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2021. She has not been located, and her family issued a $10,000 reward in January for her return.
Conde told investigates that McNabb became "obsessed" with the idea of owning some of Hayes' land. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, McNabb decided to start stealing from Hayes when he realized he wouldn’t be able to buy any of her property.
According to court documents, McNabb would take Hayes out to dinner while Conde would steal from her home. Items stolen include firearms, a cargo trailer and jewelry, among other items.
McNabb waived his formal reading of the second amended felony complaint during a preliminary hearing on April 29, while Conde waived his formal reading and the preliminary hearing on April 19.
They both have an arraignment scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. in Monroe County Circuit Court.
McNabb and Conde remain in the Monroe County Jail on cash-only $100,000 bonds.