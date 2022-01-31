AUDRAIN COUNTY − Prosecutors have filed additional child sex crime charges against an Audrain County man.
William Dahl, 37, faces charges of forcible rape, attempted forcible rape, statutory rape and statutory sodomy, according to online court records filed on Friday.
According to the Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the incidents occurred in the summer of 2005 and the summer of 2007 at Dahl's house in Audrain County. The charges involve rape and sodomy of girls who were 13 and 16 at the time of the assaults.
There are now five active cases against Dahl. His other charges in the different cases include kidnapping, child molestation, promoting a sexual performance by a child, use of child in sexual performance, enticement of a minor, furnishing pornographic material, sexual trafficking of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, promoting child pornography, possession of child pornography and forcible sodomy.
Dahl was arrested in February 2021 following years of claims against him.
The Missouri State Technical Assistance Team (STAT) is leading the investigation into Dahl. Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact STAT at 573-751-4815.