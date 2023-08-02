Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Calhoun IL, Clinton IL, Jersey IL, Madison IL, Marion IL, Monroe IL, Randolph IL, Saint Clair IL and Washington IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Iron MO, Jefferson MO, Lincoln MO, Madison MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Francois MO, Saint Louis City MO, Saint Louis MO, Sainte Genevieve MO, Warren MO and Washington MO. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another round of heavy rain is expected tonight, with widespread 1-3" totals and isolated amounts of 6-8+" possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&