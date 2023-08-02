JEFFERSON CITY – Additional felony charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of shooting of two Hermann police officers in March, one fatally.
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of St. Louis County, faces additional felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, possession of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest.
Simpson was previously charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed the four additional charges in connection to the shooting death of Hermann police detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and the injuring of officer Adam Sullentrup earlier this year.
“My primary focus will always be to protect the people of this state,” Bailey said in a news release. “My office will continue to fight for justice and to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day.”
The charges allege that after 9 p.m. on March 12, Simpson shot the two officers at a Casey’s convenience store in Hermann, after the officers arrived to arrest Simpson on multiple outstanding warrants.
Simpson then fled the scene to a home nearby, where a 14-hour standoff took place.
Sullentrup, 31, has been recovering at a Colorado rehabilitation hospital that specializes in spinal and brain injury treatment since April 4.
Bailey said his office was asked to assist by the Gasconade County prosecuting attorney. The case is being handled by Bailey, Assistant Attorney General Kelly Snyder and Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin.