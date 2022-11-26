COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28.
Room at the Inn
Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street.
The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays.
Guests can use city buses to get to and from the center with Go COMO Transit's extension of the orange route on weekdays and Saturdays. Additional shuttles from the Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen to the Room at the Inn shelter will be provided Saturday and Sunday evenings.
Turning Point
As a result of a contract between the City of Columbia and Turning Point, overnight warming center services will be provided at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church at 702 Wilkes Boulevard.
These services will be available from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until April 2 for those who are unable or unwilling to access local emergency shelter services.
Turning Point will also offer homeless drop-in center services on Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. between Dec. 4 and April 2. The only exceptions will be Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, when Room at the Inn will remain open.
Other Warming Centers:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash Street
- City Hall, 701 East Broadway
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley Street
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash Street
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann Street
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line Street