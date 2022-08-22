MEXICO — Monday marked the return to school for many schools in mid-Missouri.
Other districts will return later in the week. But in Mexico, the Missouri Military Academy is eager to lead the way.
"We ask our cadets to do more by Wednesday than most administrators and teachers ask their students to do by Friday," Ret. Brig. Gen Richard Geraci, president of the academy, said.
Preparation for the new school year has been marked by national and local stories of staff shortages and inflation increasing the standard operating costs for districts.
But the private military academy has fallen in-line with those same issues, which affect public districts and other private schools.
"I think we're coming out of COVID, but again, a lot of the challenges now are economic challenges," Geraci said. "We want to be able to provide the same high-quality education that we have in the past, but there are a lot of financial challenges."
Those financial challenges amounted to 11 families of past cadets who wanted to return this school year, but couldn't.
While Geraci experiences the seemingly universal issue of economic stagnation, his cadets say there are other parts about the year which standout against other schools.
"In public schools you can dress however you want, and if you're a little bit late, it won't be that big of a deal," said Gorka Yarte, a senior cadet from Portugal whose father also attended the academy. "So here it is very strict, and you have to follow the rules, but it's good because it teaches you stuff that sometimes public schools wouldn't teach you."
Geraci said there haven't been any reductions to the value of his students' academic experience during this year's challenges.