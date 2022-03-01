LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark area residents are putting on their gloves and pitching in this month to help keep the area beautiful.
Ameren Missouri is asking community members to sign up in small groups to collect trash and debris for the annual Adopt-the-Shoreline spring cleanup.
The Triplett family and their community have kept the area around the 57-mile mark clean for years.
“We view the Adopt-the-Shoreline cleanup as a form of cleaning up the front yard.’ If there was a piece of trash on your lawn, you'd pick it up. This is no different,” volunteer Sandy Triplett said. “In addition, joining together for this worthwhile cause has created an increased level of camaraderie between the neighboring homeowners and the local fire department staff who also pitch in and help.”
Volunteers can contact Ameren Missouri directly to register a cleanup crew and arrange for trash services. Cleanup is best accomplished while lake levels remain low. Beginning around April 1, the lake level generally begins to rise.
"This event is about creating a safe, healthy and beautiful environment that we all can enjoy for generations to come. This year, that includes taking extra precautions," Ameren shoreline management supervisor Bryan Vance said. “This region is resilient, and we expect the collective impact of this cleanup project to be just as big as ever.”
Ameren Missouri encourages all those participating in the shoreline cleanup to abide by all health guidelines designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Adopt-the-Shoreline program enables interested groups and residents to “adopt” portions of the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline for litter control.
Since 1991, more than 13,000 volunteers have removed more than 5 million pounds of trash from the lake's shoreline.
Each adopting group is responsible for safely cleaning a minimum of 5 shoreline miles and participating in at least two shoreline cleanup events.
Ameren Missouri will provide trash bags and disposal services for those cleaning up around the lake.