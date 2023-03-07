COLUMBIA - After recent discussion surrounding topics like police accountability, federal pandemic funds and water testing, multiple Columbia citizens have decided to band together under a new initiative, "Hold Como Accountable."
Representatives from this new organization, which launched at the end of February, spoke on behalf of their respective groups like Race Matters, Friends and Stop Police Violence at Monday's city council meeting.
Among those who spoke were former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member, Laura Gutierrez Perez. She said leaving the CPRB has broadened her advocacy capabilities.
"I actually decided to leave the CPRB because I felt that I could do more outside of the CPRB," Perez said. "I know that when I was in it, especially when it came to asking about getting a new model and getting more effective civilian oversight, we were essentially, in many different ways, told that we couldn't do that."
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, along with the city manager and the rest of council, was on the receiving end of this criticism at Monday's meeting. She says now that the CPRB is back from its pause, she wants it to actually look at best practices for Columbia police policies and procedures.
"Now that our Citizens Police Review Board has come together again, that is one of the next steps I'm looking for them to do," Buffaloe said. "What can we do in these investigations? What sort of policies can we do for some of these use of force [incidents] or responding [to scenes] or body cams or training? All of these things are within the purview of our Citizens Police Review Board to look at and ask questions. And so that is what we've encouraged them to do as they start back up this month."
But one of Perez's main points and critiques of the city's approach so far has been time.
"There's this constant, like, 'Let's wait,' 'Let's get some more information,' like we're done," Perez said. "We're done with excuses. I think it's time for the city to actually get organized and to start asking for accountability. I believe that we have been going at it for quite some time. I have... I mean, I was in the CPRB for nine months."
Buffaloe says as a city official but also a mother, she has had some of these same questions about transparency.
"The city council has asked for the city manager to help with responding more timely on these incidents that happen so that we can make sure that we are continuing to work with our community and move forward," she said.
But she also explained, however, that a delayed response is sometimes in the best interest of citizens.
"The worst thing I think that we can do is to give out information that we don't have all the facts for," Buffaloe said. "Because in that instance, it actually might cause more harm if we don't know all the answers yet. At the same time, we can respond with compassion and understanding. And I think that's something that I obviously want to make sure that we're doing and getting better at."
Anthony Willroth, the lead organizer of Hold Como Accountable and owner of downtown Columbia aquarium shop The Basement Reef, was particularly vocal during the FUSUS video surveillance program discussion. He said he decided to pull together a campaign after talking with multiple citizens about their concerns.
"There were, what I saw, to be three specific things that I was hearing over and over and over from some fairly disparate, but politically active camps [organizations] here in town," Willroth said. "And so I pulled it together into a campaign."
Hold Como Accountable issued three demands, which include the following:
- Immediately treat all American Rescue Plan Act proposals as public record like other cities,
- Create an independent, investigative Community Police Review Board,
- No new tools for police until their funding and activities receive proper oversight.
Willroth says their demands are both in the best interest of the citizens and the city.
"The more transparent your processes are, the easier it is for everybody to trust what the government is telling us," Willroth said. "If they're being opaque, it's much harder to trust that what they're telling us is the whole truth. But then we want to hear answers more directly from the city manager at times. With police-related things, we would like to hear much more from the police chief. Very often, though, it feels like we're only getting a heavily-curated statements."
KOMU 8 News reached out to both the city manager's office and CPD Tuesday and is awaiting responses from both.