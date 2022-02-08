COLUMBIA - The Wabash Bus Station temporary overnight warming center will now open when temperatures drop to 25 degrees or lower after the Columbia City Council unanimously approved the temporary change.
Monday's city council meeting was filled with more than an hour of public comment on the temporary overnight warming center at Wabash Station downtown.
Wabash Bus Station, referred to by the city as a “shelter of last resort,” was originally only open at temperatures of 9 degrees or lower, a threshold which the city manager temporarily raised to 15 degrees on Jan. 21.
Volunteers from JB Mobile Soup Kitchen, Race Matters, Friends COMO, Loaves and Fishes, Operation Safe Winter CoMo, People Before Projects and CoMo for Progress all gave public comment in support of council taking action to address the issue.
Stephanie Yoakum, a volunteer for JB Mobile Soup Kitchen as well as Loaves and Fishes, was at Monday night's meeting.
"I am a little sad it took this much labor from us. I've put in about 70 hours myself from this most recent snow storm to help keep people safe," Yoakum said. "I'm sad that it took all of us there showing up and pretty much insisting all the way from the beginning to the end of the meeting and through public comment this has to be taken care of tonight. This cannot go on another two weeks."
The temperature threshold has been ongoing issue in the city as citizens have been demanding the threshold be raised for a long time. On Jan 21, citizens protested outside the bus station in attempt to raise the temperature for the building to open.
However city officials are concerned that raising the temperature will mean more people will use the space when the building is already overcrowded. De'Carlon Seewood, Columbia's city manager, said the station can't hold more people.
"If the threshold should be at 13 people and we are regularly seeing 20 to 25, if you increase that temperature you're going to see more [people]. That space is extremely small," Seewood said.
Some organizations like The Salvation Army recognized the decision was hard for the council to make. A press release from the organization calls on the homeless services community to come together to help more people.
“This was a tougher decision for the city than many people realize, with significant financial and liability issues,” Mid-Missouri Coordinator Major Curtiss Hartley said in the press release. “But they did the right thing by making last-resort space available for those living unsheltered. Now, it is up to those of us in the homeless services community to work together and find lasting solutions. We can end long-term homelessness and we need to do it.”
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, the president for Race Matters, Friends COMO, said she watched the city council meeting from home. She has continuously criticized the city in its efforts to help the homeless and the unsheltered.
"We got the answer last night. We will raise the temperature to 25 degrees and they're supposed to be looking for a permanent place at least for now. That's probably the most action we've seen them do since 2016," Wilson-Kleekamp said.
While the 25 degree threshold is a step in the right direction, advocates are still wanting the city to do more. The Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Columbia is asking for four specific demands:
- That the Wabash Station be open and available when temperatures are below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit);
- That the bathrooms be unlocked;
- That those staying have access to fresh water, and;
- That overnighters be allowed to remain until 7 a.m. (rather than 6 a.m.), which is close to the time that warming centers such as the Boone County Government Center open.
"We have moved the ball that's one step in a different direction that's not backwards," Wilson-Kleekamp said.
"For 25 degrees that's a good start. We would obviously love to have 32 degrees and a 7 a.m. close time for Wabash throughout the rest of the year," Yoakum said. "We would like to see a permanent, year-round and no-barrier emergency shelter in a centrally located and easily-accessible location."
