COLUMBIA − Since Sunday morning, thousands of Afghan citizens have been trying to find a way out of the country and seeking asylum in their attempts to escape the now ruling Taliban government.
Eleven years ago, Shawn Lee was a U.S. infantryman in Afghanistan, he relied heavily on an interpreter named Saeed to keep him safe.
Now a lawyer in Kansas City, Lee is trying to return the favor.
Over the past few days, Lee received an urgent email from his former translator as Taliban forces took control of the city of Kabul and the county itself.
Since the Afghan conflict began in 2001, more than 300,000 Afghan citizens have helped U.S. and NATO coalition forces in their fight against the extremist group.
In 2009, the U.S. government launched the Special Immigration Visa program (SIV) for Afghan citizens who were beneficial in helping U.S. forces during the conflict.
Since the program launched, more than 26,000 SIV applications have been submitted. Nearly 70,000 other Afghan citizens who are direct family connections to initial applicants can also apply.
Saeed is one of the many Afghan citizens who helped U.S. forces in their attempts to bring peace and security to his country.
He too is waiting for his SIV application to go through.
Saeed worked alongside U.S. forces as an interpreter, which is one of the most critical roles that U.S. troops relied upon during its 20 years in Afghanistan.
He says he is terrified for his life and the safety of his family as the Taliban now controls the city of Kabul.
“The current situation of Kabul city is absolutely bad. And there are lots of checkpoints outside of the Kabul city, just on the main roads, streets, and the Taliban,” Saeed said. “They're checking every vehicle everywhere, everybody checking even their pockets, their mobile phones.”
Back in the United States, local leaders are doing everything in their power to quicken the SIV process to help ensure the relocation for Afghan families who helped the U.S.
Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt spoke at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Building about what he is doing to ensure the safety of interpreters and their families.
“I have been saying for seven months, we need to be moving people out of Afghanistan right now and figuring out how to process them somewhere else before having to wait until the last minute and it was a missed opportunity,” Blunt said. “[Me and my staff] are currently talking with the State Department every day and I am talking to some of these individuals that are representing families everyday and we will continue to do that.”
Columbia Mayor Bryan Treece also talked Wednesday and said the city is ready to welcome Afghan refugee families, should they come to Columbia.
“Columbia has been a welcoming place for everybody. In fact, in 2019 we adopted a statement of community principles that everyone is welcome here regardless of race, religion, gender identity, immigration status,” Treece said.
He also said there are multiple organizations in Missouri that could help, should any refugees come to Columbia.
“You know, I think what’s most important here is that we have an infrastructure in place between Love Inc. and Catholic Charities and our churches that help them assimilate to our community, by finding them a home and teaching English as a second language, if that’s what they want to learn, but yes, absolutely, we are a welcoming community and I would be honored to welcome Afghan refugees here," Treece said.
This past Tuesday, the mayors of both St. Louis and Kansas City announced via their Twitter accounts that they, too, would welcome Afghan refugees and their families should they decide to relocate to the Midwest of the U.S.
While communities are opening their arms to welcome Afghan citizens, Saeed is still waiting for updates from the State Department on whether or not his application will be accepted and if he and his family can evade Taliban forces.
“We showed faith for the Americans on the battleground. We support them. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them now,” Saeed said. “It is the time for the United States and for the great American nations to get hands together and rescue these poor interpreters. They're their allies. You know, we saved their lives. Now it is, their time to save us this time and to save our lives.”
Before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the wait time for a SIV applicant was an average of 658 days, or a longer period of 996 days.
Now, with American citizens and thousands of Afghan citizens trying to leave the country, the State Department is making steps to quicken the wait time for SIV applicants, even though the now closed U.S. Embassy in Kabul is no longer taking SIV applications.
U.S. veteran Shawn Lee is an attorney based in Kansas City and is worried for all interpreters like Saeed.
“[Saeed] is not the only person in this situation. He's one of thousands and thousands. He was an interpreter who stood shoulder to shoulder with Americans,” Lee said. “So at what point do Americans stand shoulder to shoulder with him? If the new government is coming in, and it's a government that is planning to kill a large portion of population and those people, they're refugees and they have a status in our American courts. I think our State Department needs to recognize the rights and hop to it on getting those visas processed.”