COLUMBIA - After a hard year for restaurants due to COVID-19, some are taking advantages of a biannual event to help bring customers back.
Some downtown Columbia’s restaurants and bars will participate Restaurant Week from July 12 through July 18. Participating businesses will create special menus, drinks and deals all week long. This year's event also includes 'Drinks in the District.'
Restaurants like Shakespeare’s and Pizza Tree are not participating in the event this year, even though they were some of the most popular spots during past Restaurant Weeks.
Ernie’s Café and Steakhouse, Glenn’s Café and Sagua La Grande are some of the restaurants participating next week.
While Ernie’s Café and Steakhouse and Sagua La Grande have most details ready for the upcoming Restaurants Week, Glenn's does not.
Managers at Glenn's said they do not have specific details, like their menu, ready quite yet, but they believe they will have everything ready for Monday.
Tom Spurling, owner and operator at Ernie's Café and Steakhouse, said he is excited to experience the event.
“It’s definitely going to be different at what it was last time, over winter," Spurling said. “The last time we did not have a lot of customers, but I believe the summer event will be different.”
Sagua La Grande is a Cuban café in downtown Columbia, and co-owner Greg Butler is really optimistic about the event.
“If the event has great publicity our restaurants might benefit from it," Butler said. “We are the only Cuban restaurant in town, and I hope that if people try our food, the word will get around and we will have more customers.”
The winter Restaurant Week held in February was not as successful as restaurants owners would have liked.
“We barely had any customers,” Butler said. “COVID-19 was still affecting our business, so the event did not help us.”
Restaurant Week is the time to help local business and enjoy special meals. To participate, you can grab a passport from participating restaurants. After enjoying a meal or drink, remember to receive a stamp. The winner will win a $100 gift card.
Participating businesses include: