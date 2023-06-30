COLUMBIA - After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Biden did not have presidential authority to forgive up to $20,000 in debt per student, some recent graduates feel discouraged.
Aiden Sampson graduated from MU in May 2022 with a degree in biology. He says Biden's plan would have cut his student debt in half.
"Well, frankly, it's quite damaging. I am currently in $40,000 worth of debt, so to have half of that basically no longer be guaranteed is frustrating," Sampson said.
Sampson is a Pell Grant recipient, so he would have qualified for the full $20,000 in relief if Biden's plan were enacted.
Sampson said he was expecting the relief after the federal government forgave majority of Paycheck Protection Program loans, designed to help small businesses during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There was always a possibility of this going through," Sampson said of the Supreme Court's rejection of the Biden plan. "There was a lot of backlash surrounding that (Supreme Court decision), but to see that it's gone through entirely is quite disappointing."
Sampson is now a graduate student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He said he has to work two jobs while being a full-time student to be able to make his loan payments, which will take effect in August. The first payments for loan holders is due in August after a three-year break due to the pandemic.
Some Democrats in Congress say the 1965 Higher Education Act gives the U.S. Department of Education greater authority to forgive student loans and may pursue that avenue after the Supreme Court's decision.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said MU graduates usually fare well financially in the workforce.
"Nearly half of our students graduate with zero federal student aid debt, and the other half that does graduate with debt, their debt average is lower than the national average," he said.
Basi also said the default interest rate for MU graduates on their student loans is 2.3%, which he said is well below the national average.
"That's indicating to us that we are maintaining an affordable education ... that they're coming out lower than the national averages if they have debt ... and then they're able to pay them back," Basi said.
Basi said student loans are "an investment in themselves."
He said MU has methods to help incoming students budget with a predictive model, as well as many financial aid options and financial management resources for students while they attend the university.
Sampson said he has always been fiscally conscious, but that he's going to have to change his spending habits now.
"I think this Supreme Court decision is a message to most Americans," Sampson said. "I only have $40,000 ... but there are people way older than me who are still paying off loans. So, I think this is a disheartening day for most working-class Americans."
About 43 million Americans would have been eligible for student loan forgiveness in the program that would have cost over $400 billion.