JEFFERSON CITY- With construction wrapping up, the Bicentennial Bridge officially opened to the public on Monday afternoon.
Construction of the 830-foot bridge began in early February and half of the bridge was completed by early August.
Local and state politicians were on-hand to help celebrate this achievement. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin spoke before the ceremony.
"How fortunate we are to have this on our Capitol grounds, teaching the next generation to show to ultimate respect," Tergin said.
According to the project's website, the bridge was funded by private donors who donated over $4 million.
One of those donors, B.J. DeLong, championed the project for years until her passing in July, according to Tergin.
"Of course I have to mention B.J. DeLong. B.J. was our major donor and she gave $3.2 million to this project. She really wanted to see it happen," Tergin said.
While DeLong is not here to see the grand opening, her legacy will live on through the bridge Tergin believes.
With the bridge now complete, Tergin is thrilled for mid-Missourians to come and visit.
"It will be the place for people to come take a walk, a stroll or ride their bike," Tergin said. "It is just something that we have wished for for so long and now it is finally here."
Tergin said the bridge also offers many positive opportunities for Missourians, whether that be by walking or riding on a bicycle over the bridge.
These opportunities include restoring the Capitol's connection to the Missouri River, expanding tourism throughout Jefferson City and being able to help celebrate the long history of Missouri.
The bridge itself will have sections dedicated to famous Missourians, such as Mark Twain and Harry Truman. Tergin believes that members of the younger generation will be able to learn so much while enjoying the beauty of the nature around them.
Eventually, there will be plans to expand on what is currently known as Adrian's Island, where the bridge ends.
The 30-acre parkland will allow visitors to hike throughout the property and be able to experience a "riparian environment along the banks of the Missouri River."
There are also plans to possibly build an outdoor gathering space or amphitheater, Tergin said.
While the bridge is now completed, Tergin says there is still room to grow.
"People can continue to give because we are going to continue to add things to this project," Tergin said. "The bridge is done, but we are going to keep on working on this into the future and it is just going to continue to get better and better."
If you would like to donate, you can visit the project's website.