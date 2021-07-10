As storms sweep through mid-Missouri, KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates on road closures, power outages and damage.
Power Outages:
- Audrain County: 227 residents without power
- Boone County: 2 residents without power
- Monroe County: 174 residents without power
Road closures:
- Macon County:
- State Rte. 159
- State Rte. Y
- Randolph County:
- State Rte. 3
Damage:
Send photos of damage in your area to news@komu.com, the KOMU 8 Facebook group 'Picture Missouri | Through your Lens' or in the KOMU 8 News app.