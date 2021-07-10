As storms sweep through mid-Missouri, KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates on road closures, power outages and damage. 

Power Outages:

  • Audrain County: 227 residents without power 
  • Boone County: 2 residents without power
  • Monroe County: 174 residents without power

Road closures:

  • Macon County: 
    • State Rte. 159 
    • State Rte. Y
  • Randolph County: 
    • State Rte. 3

Damage: 

Send photos of damage in your area to news@komu.com, the KOMU 8 Facebook group 'Picture Missouri | Through your Lens' or in the KOMU 8 News app.

