KANSAS CITY- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office filed four civil lawsuits against illicit massage business in Missouri early Tuesday afternoon in a press conference. One of the businesses is located in Cole County.
The Attorney General's Office said these lawsuits are apart of the Hope Initiative. The initiative works to combat human trafficking in the state and crack down on illicit massage businesses operating in Missouri.
Schmitt has stated that the goal of his office is to make Missouri the most unwelcome state for human trafficking, and the Hope Initiative is tool the Office is using to accomplish this goal.
“Human trafficking cannot and will not be tolerated in the state of Missouri. Unfortunately, traffickers often use the legitimate massage industry as a façade to facilitate trafficking across the state," Schmitt said. "The good news is, I’m fighting back. Through my groundbreaking, first-of-its kind Hope Initiative, the Attorney General’s Office has already shut down 37 illicit massage businesses, and today filed suit to shut down four more.”
The four lawsuits were filed on Monday against A Little Massage in Laclede County, Blue Lotus Asian Massage in Cole County, Shangri-La Massage in Jackson County, and Ella’s Asian Massage in Clay County.
The petition filed against Blue Lotus Asian Massage says the business advertises its services with graphic or suggestive content. The petition also says the website has reviews that suggest sexual contact was paid by those who write the reviews.
The Attorney General's office tried to contact the landlord’s of these businesses to begin the eviction process, but the office either received no response or no cooperation.
The goal of the lawsuits is to get these locations shut down, the office says.