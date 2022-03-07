JEFFERSON CITY - State Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against a Rolla pool company for allegedly committing consumer protection violations.
The lawsuit alleges that Zechariah Hockersmith, Richard Hockersmith and ProCare Pools, LLC, took advance payments between 2018 and 2019 from at least four Missouri residents for pool installation and maintenance services that the defendants never provided.
The total losses from the plaintiffs are alleged to be over $86,000. The lawsuit looks to provide restitution for any Missourian that has lost money to the company.
“Home renovations are sometimes stressful and confusing. Unfortunately, scammers often seek to take advantage of that stress and confusion,” Schmitt said. “My Office’s Consumer Protection Section works diligently to root out fraud and take action to obtain restitution for affected consumers.”
In a press release, the Attorney General's Office says Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online.
The full lawsuit can be here.