MISSOURI − Agencies across the state are increasing DWI enforcement and precautions for the St. Patrick's Day holiday.
Agencies such as Missouri State Highway Patrol, and both the Columbia and Jefferson City Police Departments released statements urging Missourians to celebrate the holiday responsibly and safely.
MSHP tweeted it would increase DWI saturations in Miller and Camden counties.
"We'll have extra troopers down there from a DWI enforcement standpoint, looking for those hazardous moving violations, which often lead to some of the more serious crashes that we have," Cpl. Kyle Green, MSHP Troop F public information officer, said.
Green said in addition to the holiday, the nice weather may contribute to more people on the roads.
"With the beautiful weather we have, right now, I would expect the lake to be pretty busy," he said. "And so we're gonna have extra troopers in that area, specifically for that this evening."
Columbia Police Department also sent out an awareness tweet two days before St. Patrick's Day celebrations began.
- If you are planning on driving, commit to staying sober
- Plan a ride home from Uber, Lyft or a taxi cab
- Drink lots of water
- Don't drink on an empty stomach
- Keep an eye on your friends
CPD public information officer Jeff Pitts emphasized planning for sober rides and designated drivers far before you begin to celebrate.
"Plan ahead. Have a plan A, B and C, because you never know what happens," Pitts said.
Pitts also urged Missourians to think about safe ride options, because they're always available.
"If you ever have any doubt about if you should drive, don't drive," he said. "Don't drive. Call someone, call a taxi, call a ride share. The options are there."
JCPD also worked to raise awareness for safety around the holiday by issuing a press release and drawing attention to lives lost due to DWIs.
"In 2020 [nationwide], there were 222 people killed and 716 people injured in traffic crashes that involved at least one impaired driver," JCPD said in a press release.
Cpl. Green said last year on St. Patrick's Day, there was one DWI arrest made by the patrol. He also said Troop F worked 11 crashes, that resulted in four injuries. MSHP does not know the probable contributing circumstances for the crashes.
The Missouri Department of Transportation also has its Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign from March 11-19. The campaign works to encourage Missourians to always find a safe, sober drive if they've been drinking.