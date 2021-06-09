JEFFERSON CITY - A call to the Jefferson City Police Department ended with the caller's arrest Tuesday.
JCPD received a call Tuesday at 2:11 p.m. from an intoxicated caller demanding police response. A press release identified the caller as 36-year-old Nicholas Bliesath, who was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol.
As police were responding to the scene, Bliesath called back and asked “if he popped off a round would it get officers there faster."
Bliesath was on his front yard ready to confront the officers when they arrived. It was noted that family members on scene warned officers that he was armed with a handgun, and they were concerned about his behavior.
Officers attempted to make negotiations with the subject in an attempt to take him into custody. Instead, Bliesath failed to follow commands and ended up producing a handgun from behind his back.
Officers then deployed a taser and took Bliesath into custody.
Current charges being submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor include peace disturbance, resisting arrest, unlawful use of weapons and fourth degree domestic assault.
Charges were filed against Bliesath Wednesday morning, and he is currently being held at the Cole County Jail.