ASHLAND − After Tyson Foods announced Monday that four of its poultry plants are closing, including two in Missouri, agricultural economists like Dr. Scott Brown said this shows signs of trends in higher prices of poultry and other meats at the grocery store.
"Profitability has been really tough in the chicken industry," Brown said. "Feed costs have continued to be high, and we all know it's dry in many parts of the country today. That's led to concerns about yields this fall and could keep feed prices high."
Other factors like the slowed consumer demand for buying meat and labor shortages across the meat-processing industry are reasons for meat-processing plants like Tyson to restructure or close, according to Brown.
Profitability in the chicken industry has decreased by 60% compared to last year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by Brown.
Brown warned consumers to expect prices for all types of meat to go up, because most meat processing plants are experiencing these challenges.
"Cutbacks in production and processing are trying to get the industry back to a profitable level," Brown said.
He also warned others to not be surprised by any price hikes in the future.
"Expect less supplies of meat as we look ahead, especially into 2024. That probably means consumers will see higher prices at the grocery stores," Brown said.
Consumers like William Beckmeyer said not only is he disappointed by the price hikes in meat, but he feels for the people who don't have as many options to shop.
"If you're not able to find someone like I am in a small town with connections who grows meat, you're going to pay at the meat counter," Beckmeyer said.
Beckmeyer advised people to buy their meat in bulk and freeze to potentially save more money.