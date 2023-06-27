Missouri is home to one of the biggest regions of cattle farming. Since the opening of the Missouri Agricultural Food and Forestry Innovation Center (MAFFIC) in January, it has worked with 65 businesses to develop products.
Backed by a $1.3 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA-RD) over two years, the center assists producers in enhancing their business skills.
This innovation center stopped work because of COVID-19 and then started back up in January.
"Our center has helped around 81 people since the start of the year, to make some type of change or evaluate some sort of decision within their business," Mallory Rhae, associate MU Extension professor, said.
The center's objective is to empower farmers to transform initial concepts into sustainable enterprises or expand existing successful businesses with confidence. The team at MAFFIC offers guidance on various aspects, such as implementing effective business strategies, identifying target markets for products, providing advice on financial record-keeping, comprehending product costs and ensuring food safety.
"When I look at the future of agriculture in Missouri, there are tremendous opportunities at multiple scales," Rhae said. "An important role will be finding those niche markets to grow value-added businesses that allows families to employ future generations on the farm, creating additional revenue streams beyond what they are already doing."
MAFFIC helps farmers as they grow their economic impact. Post COVID-19, there has been an increase in enthusiasm in growing local food from both consumers and producers, according to Rhae.
The center and farmers work with producers to assess business readiness, choose appropriate business structures, test business concepts and plan their businesses. The center also offers financial advisory services to help producers compile financial statements, and provide advice on how to access capital, budget effectively and make financial projections.
"We are able to help people apply for different federal grant programs, revaluate their market channels and pivot to reach new customers and new spaces," Rhae said.
These achievements directly contribute to MU Extension's overarching objective of doubling the economic value of Missouri agriculture by 2030, while also ensuring the preservation of natural resources. They align with the implementation of the state's Show-Me-State Food, Beverage, and Forest Products Manufacturing Initiative.
The positive results derived from MAFFIC's efforts are believed to further enhance the UM System's $6.5 billion economic impact in Missouri.
Farmers or Producers looking to get involved can visit Missouri Agriculture Innovation Center's website.