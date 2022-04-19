LADDONIA - Corn prices have hit a new milestone, and local farmers say it's not slowing down.
According to CNBC, the contracts for July corn futures were trading above $8 per bushel on Monday, the highest level since September 2012. The contracts were trading near $6 per bushel at the start of the year.
Scott Brown, director of strategic partnerships for MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, says there's a range of factors contributing to the increase, especially the conflict overseas.
"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is certainly having impacts," Brown said. "The Black Sea region, there's a lot of uncertainty about how much crop we're going to get out of that region this year."
While prices may again go up at the grocery store, Brown says it could be a long-awaited break for corn farmers.
"Crop producers, corn producers in particular, are facing very high input costs, things like fertilizer, chemicals, seed," Brown said. "When you think about these high corn prices, at least they're getting some help in terms of what it cost them to produce that."
Gavin Spoor is a first generation farmer in Laddonia. He runs Spoor Farms, where he harvests corn, popcorn and soybeans. The increasing price of corn has allowed him to get supplies to help launch his farm even further off the ground.
"It's allowed me to upgrade a couple pieces of equipment that I've really been wanting to upgrade since I started farming," Spoor said. "I think we're gonna have a great year this year."
Corn may also have even more demand ahead. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a temporarily suspension of a federal rule that prevents the sale of higher-ethanol gasoline over the summer.
This is part of the administration's "efforts to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine." The administration hopes the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.